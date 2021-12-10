Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 59,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 162,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,259 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

