TD Securities Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$155.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$144.95.

TSE:BMO opened at C$137.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$89.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$134.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$129.21. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$94.76 and a twelve month high of C$141.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total transaction of C$8,025,663.75.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

