Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.08.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$35.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.31. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$21.65 and a 1-year high of C$37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The stock has a market cap of C$18.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

