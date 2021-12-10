Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.08.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$35.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.31. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$21.65 and a 1-year high of C$37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The stock has a market cap of C$18.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.