Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s current price.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.13.

TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.59 on Friday, reaching C$34.62. 421,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,810. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$21.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

