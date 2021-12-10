Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.23

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.23 and traded as low as $3.87. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 15,506 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

