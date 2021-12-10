Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) versus SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Critical Survey

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -7.36% -14.84% -3.18% SolarWinds 10.87% 6.23% 3.22%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tenable and SolarWinds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 0 13 0 3.00 SolarWinds 2 7 2 0 2.00

Tenable currently has a consensus price target of $62.92, suggesting a potential upside of 31.20%. SolarWinds has a consensus price target of $26.70, suggesting a potential upside of 87.24%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Tenable.

Volatility and Risk

Tenable has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Tenable shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of SolarWinds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenable and SolarWinds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $440.22 million 11.71 -$42.73 million ($0.35) -137.03 SolarWinds $1.02 billion 2.23 $158.48 million $0.67 21.28

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Tenable on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail. The company was founded by John C. Huffard, Jr. and Renaud M. Deraison in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

