Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TS. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tenaris by 952.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth $3,342,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenaris by 41.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TS. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

NYSE:TS opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

