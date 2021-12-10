Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tenaris by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,271 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tenaris by 774.0% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 722,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 475,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 297,410 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,342,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 486,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 125,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

TS stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

