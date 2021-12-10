Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tenaris in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.63.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

TS stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 116.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after buying an additional 3,806,271 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after buying an additional 890,464 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 774.0% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after buying an additional 722,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 232.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after buying an additional 705,141 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 43.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,359,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after buying an additional 410,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

