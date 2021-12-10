Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Gap Up to $19.51

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.51, but opened at $20.27. Tenaya Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 134 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNYA. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,206,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,613,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.