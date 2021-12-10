Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,128 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.11% of Teradyne worth $19,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $156.57 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $161.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

