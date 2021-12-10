Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $43.63

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and traded as low as $42.02. Terumo shares last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 5,384 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

