Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $950.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $801.97.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,003.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 324.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,008.47 and a 200 day moving average of $795.35. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total transaction of $408,038,061.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

