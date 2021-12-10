The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 0.9% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $56.96. 76,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,860. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

