The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 60,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,624,372. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $239.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

