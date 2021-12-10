The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00056111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.50 or 0.08407389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00081359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.68 or 1.01157431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002763 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,796,181 coins and its circulating supply is 88,717,880 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Crypto Prophecies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Crypto Prophecies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

