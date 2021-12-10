The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $28.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.34.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 101,416 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 199,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

