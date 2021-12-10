The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,046 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Shares of GS opened at $399.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.10 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.