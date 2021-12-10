The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,614 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.23% of The Hackett Group worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,681,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,318,000 after purchasing an additional 47,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 419,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 39,808 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $622.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

