The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $14,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $130.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

