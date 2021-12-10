The Liberty Braves Group (BATRB) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS: BATRB) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare The Liberty Braves Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group -11.98% -0.31% -0.13% The Liberty Braves Group Competitors -119.37% -35.01% 0.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million -$1.42 billion -35.87 The Liberty Braves Group Competitors $14.12 billion $1.18 billion -4.45

The Liberty Braves Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Liberty Braves Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty Braves Group Competitors 909 2830 2717 118 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 29.75%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty Braves Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group rivals beat The Liberty Braves Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

