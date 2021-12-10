The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

