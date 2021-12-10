The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi Sells 300 Shares

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $187.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.72.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 4,943.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,792,000 after acquiring an additional 467,208 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.