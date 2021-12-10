The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 106.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 496,704 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.25% of Mosaic worth $34,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. FMR LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,585,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,853 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,463,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.