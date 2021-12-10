The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,773,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 13.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New York Times by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,859,000 after purchasing an additional 301,176 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in shares of New York Times by 8.0% during the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,383,000 after purchasing an additional 51,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.99. 2,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,942. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. New York Times’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

