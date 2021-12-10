The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.26

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.26 and last traded at $43.34, with a volume of 7269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

