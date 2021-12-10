The Sandbox (SAND) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.68 Billion

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 18% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and approximately $1.58 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $5.13 or 0.00010570 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00137750 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.81 or 0.00613767 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 913,364,619 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

