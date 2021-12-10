The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Southern by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 79,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Southern by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 19,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $586,657 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average is $63.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

