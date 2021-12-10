The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

