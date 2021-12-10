Thore Cash (TCH) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $17,580.08 and approximately $155,834.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.00316939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

