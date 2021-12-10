Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 33,142 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of X. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in United States Steel by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after buying an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

