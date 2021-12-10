Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 283.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $65,245,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 231.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,548,000 after acquiring an additional 139,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $17,177,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.09.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,906. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $204.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.91. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.90 and a 12 month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

