Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 12,278 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 137.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $67,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Argus increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $198.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $202.71.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

