Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,036 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,228 shares of company stock worth $5,308,687 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.17.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.98 and a beta of 1.40. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

