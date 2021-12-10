Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,429 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

