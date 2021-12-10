Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.65 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Brunswick by 123.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Brunswick by 598.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC opened at $96.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average is $98.70. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.