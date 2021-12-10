Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 16,412 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,412 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 106,144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUTH. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $668.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

