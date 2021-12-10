thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives €12.57 Average PT from Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.71 ($14.28).

Several research analysts have weighed in on TKA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.65) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of TKA stock opened at €9.34 ($10.49) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($30.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.05.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.