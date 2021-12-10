Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.24. 4,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,223. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.38. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

