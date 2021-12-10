Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1,715.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,025 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 2.9% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,356,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,093,000 after acquiring an additional 312,138 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 623,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000.

GSIE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.82. 485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

