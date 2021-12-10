TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TIMB. UBS Group upgraded TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

TIMB opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TIM has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $863.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.09 million. TIM had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that TIM will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TIM by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

