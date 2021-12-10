Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.

TBCRF opened at $7.23 on Thursday.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. engages in mortgage investment. It offers financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. The company was founded on June 30, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

