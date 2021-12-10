Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $60.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.49% from the stock’s previous close.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE TOL opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.50.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.