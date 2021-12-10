Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

