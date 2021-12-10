Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $70,000 in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,552 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 59.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 53.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.