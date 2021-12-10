Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,796,000 after purchasing an additional 241,813 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 293,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the period.

NYSE RNP opened at $27.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

