Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $59,000 Position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 570,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 185,144 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 271.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter.

MORT stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26.

