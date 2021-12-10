Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

TPDKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topdanmark A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

