Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives $120.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.69.

TMTNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.96.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.