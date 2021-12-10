Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CURV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Torrid alerts:

Shares of CURV opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $13,418,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.